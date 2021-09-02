NFL WEEK 1

Why bother being a sportsbook when they can somehow con a sportsbook out of $3bn to be some sort of promotional partner? Frankly its dumb, sports books aren't really going to differentiate themselves, just advertise more than the others and get business in some cases. Or just get sharper players who sign up for them all. To say DK is a much better book than FD or whatever, how do you say that? As long as you aren't on their shit list and getting lousy limits, does anyone really care that much which book they place their bets in?



So let some fool out there pay them this $3bn fee they talk about, its free money. They don't need the headache of a money losing for years book.