NFL WEEK 1

Yeah line probably moves, I'm hoping I get a +4.5. Houston is a mess but really a 1-15 team favored by over an FG with a bunch of roster turnover seems crazy to me.
 
Interesting, top three fantasy league NFL backs in 2017 are no longer in the league.

Glanville right.....NFL, not for long.
 
If you are in a Survivor pool, consider using 2 entries, taking Houston in one and Jacksonville in the other for week 1. Unless it ends in a tie, you will advance, and you burn a bad team while others are using strong teams.
 
bloomberg had the disney CEO on ... he said ESPN + will be getting bigger sports events in 2023 ... so expect an increase in price on that.. They also asked about will ESPN become a sportsbook. He did not say yes or no.

Disney today in stocks + 0.41%


Disney today in stocks + 0.41%
 
Why bother being a sportsbook when they can somehow con a sportsbook out of $3bn to be some sort of promotional partner? Frankly its dumb, sports books aren't really going to differentiate themselves, just advertise more than the others and get business in some cases. Or just get sharper players who sign up for them all. To say DK is a much better book than FD or whatever, how do you say that? As long as you aren't on their shit list and getting lousy limits, does anyone really care that much which book they place their bets in?

So let some fool out there pay them this $3bn fee they talk about, its free money. They don't need the headache of a money losing for years book.
 
it won't be the losing money of the book to worry about if you are ESPN.. it could be the signup fees to use ESPN the bettor gives them when they have video and access to games . The CEO said ESPN plus will be much bigger in 2023. The main games will be off ESPN with a move to PLUS. Expect the wars of the big providers to start soon


the casual fan is the big loser here. The bettor would be next with more fees just to play


next year...you have to have amazon to get the thursday night games..amazon has the sole rights....watch them go to 150-175 next year
 
