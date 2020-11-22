NFL week 12

3 games on Thursday. Have to be ready for the quick turnaround.



I know everyone is down on Baltimore. But IMO, in this season, with basically little or no HFA, Pitt should not be higher than -3. I took Baltimore +3 1/2 (-117) at Bookmaker. People forget that in that November 1 game, the Ravens dominated the line of scrimmage, outrushing the Steelers 265 to 48. The Ravens got into the red zone 5 times, but the Steelers won the turnover battle, 4 to 1. The Ravens also were penalized 9 times for 110 yards while the Steelers only 3 for 30. What QBs have the Steelers faced recently? "Juice" Lutan today, rookie Joe Burrow last week, and some guy named Gilbert, who almost beat them in Dallas. I'm not convinced the Steelers' ground attack is back after cracking the 100 yard mark for the first time in a month. Steelers rush numbers each week since week 3: 169, 136, 129, 94, 48, 46,44, and 106 today.



Houston opens up as a favorite in Detroit? Curious to see if Golladay and Swift could be back. They clearly were lacking playmakers today, but Detroit IS used to playing the early game on Thanksgiving day; Houston isn't. Houston isn't going anywhere; they got a big win today, in their minds, over a shaky New England team. I have a hard time imagining this Houston team bringing a focused and solid effort this week.