Railbird vs SlipperyPete Election Contest.....

PETE's Entries

1. Alabama: Trump by 18

2. Alaska: Trump by 7

3. Arizona: Biden by 3

4. Arkansas: Trump by 22

5. California: Biden by 28

6. Colorado : Biden by 14

7. Florida: Biden by 1

8. Georgia: Biden by 1

9. Hawaii: Biden by 32

10: Idaho: Trump by 20

11. Illinois: Biden by 14

12. Indiana : Trump by 9

13. Iowa: Trump by 2

14. Kansas: Trump by 10

15. Kentucky : Trump by 16

16. Louisiana: Trump by 22

17. Maine: Biden by 13

18. Massachusetts: Biden by 36

19. Michigan: Biden by 7

20. Minnesota: Biden by 8

21. Mississippi: Trump by 16

22. Missouri: Trump by 7

23. Nebraska : Trump by 9

24. Nevada: Biden by 5

25. New Hampshire: Biden by 11

26. New Mexico: Biden by 11

27. New York: Biden by 30

28. North Carolina: Biden by 2.5

29. Ohio: Trump by 1

30. Oklahoma: Trump by 22

31. Oregon: Biden by 20

32. Pennsylvania: Biden by 4

33. South Carolina: Trump by 7.8

34. Tennessee: Trump by 13

35. Texas: Trump by 1.5

36. Utah: Trump by 11

37. Virginia: Biden by 11

38. Washington: Biden by 23

39. West Virginia: Trump by 27

40. Wisconsin: Biden by 8