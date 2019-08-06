Railbird's random thoughts

Rocky Long is an amazing coach, but its too bad he has never had a decent qb at SDSU, Luginbill had a string of great qbs in 90s
 
AAU guru and Eog radio guest Rick Isaacs did a great job with his kid, he has offers from TexTech,AZ, Kansas, UNLV and he isnt even a sophmore yet, stating pg for team USA 16U team. He is a Scott Skiles doppleganger
 
Amir Garrett played for Ricks AAU team, Rick asked me what i thought of his baseball future back in 2012, I said I didnt like his command and didnt throw hard enough but had baby shot because of size and being a lefty.
 
The old railbird's of the world are being put out of business. By big business and technology.

The Arizona Cardinals are no longer accepting paper tickets. You can only enter with a season ticket card or a mobile ticket. Screen shots will not be accepted for entrance.

You must now buy directly from the team or from a ticket broker like Stubhub. I hear this is now a league wide NFL policy.

RIP ticket scalpers.
 
brokers struggling too, season tickets are being yanked if found on stubhub, 714 tickets and Barrys tickets is suing the LA dodgers for having their inventory cut from 640 season tickets to 8 season tickets inspite of 30 years of loyalty.
 
Rocky Long is an amazing coach, but its too bad he has never had a decent qb at SDSU, Luginbill had a string of great qbs in 90s
Danny Gonzales was a great get for ASU. He’s doing a fantastic job with the defense. He always seemed to have good defenses at SDSU as well. Wouldn’t be surprised if a handshake deal is place for him to replace Herm in a couple years.
 
Danny Gonzales was a great get for ASU. He’s doing a fantastic job with the defense. He always seemed to have good defenses at SDSU as well. Wouldn’t be surprised if a handshake deal is place for him to replace Herm in a couple years.
Rocky is the father of the 3-3-5 defense, he beats out ASU and UCLA on lots of kids. good talent evaluator, easy entrance at SDSU.
 
Here's one for ya birdie. In 2014 the % of fly balls that became homers was 9.5%. So far in 2019 it's 15.1%. There has been a steady and progressive up trend.
 
Keys, Sabalenka, Sloane, Sharapova all big hitters who went 1 and done on slow courts in Toronto this week, Serena wont like courts either tommorrow night.
 
brokers struggling too, season tickets are being yanked if found on stubhub, 714 tickets and Barrys tickets is suing the LA dodgers for having their inventory cut from 640 season tickets to 8 season tickets inspite of 30 years of loyalty.
The national brokers basically eliminated the local scalper. Pretty obvious they are in bed with Ticket Master and Live Nation. All but impossible to get a good ticket for a concert at open.
 
Danny Gonzales was a great get for ASU. He’s doing a fantastic job with the defense. He always seemed to have good defenses at SDSU as well. Wouldn’t be surprised if a handshake deal is place for him to replace Herm in a couple years.
You’re on the money with Gonzalez and the handshake deal. There’s already been whispers of this within the Ath Dept
 
The national brokers basically eliminated the local scalper. Pretty obvious they are in bed with Ticket Master and Live Nation. All but impossible to get a good ticket for a concert at open.
90pct of brokers have closed shop. you cant get good concert tickets because the promoters hold them back and put them on stubhub themselves.
 
Interesting stuff. Good to see Railbird not saying stuff lik
hispanic growth in Anaheim, sjc and Fullerton, Asian growth in Irvine, uci community have turned it blue. I am a registered paleo libretarian, my politics are Pat Buchannan, Richard Spencer, Lou Dobbs.
Wrong on what turned OC blue. Not immigration so much as it is migration-white flight. All the 2A righty types running to red states like Idaho and Texas. Retirees bailing out on traffic scene also. And like the article said-the county has seen greater % of college graduates. Hispanic kids graduating college more so than ever. The once prototypical right wing extremism is confined to Huntington Beach area now.
is confined to Huntington Beach area now.
 
Interesting stuff. Good to see Railbird not saying stuff lik

Wrong on what turned OC blue. Not immigration so much as it is migration-white flight. All the 2A righty types running to red states like Idaho and Texas. Retirees bailing out on traffic scene also. And like the article said-the county has seen greater % of college graduates. Hispanic kids graduating college more so than ever. The once prototypical right wing extremism is confined to Huntington Beach area now.
is confined to Huntington Beach area now.
the only 2a rightys in OC are the pension grabbing retired cops, most of who voted for Jerry Brown in 2010 to save their pensions. The cowboy capitalists west of 405 is still 80-20 Red
 
Yes...conservatives with money have moved to other states but the main thrust of the blue wave is immigrant registration.

When you get any correspondence from the County for any entitlement whether it be cash, food and health there is a
form to register. They're getting free stuff and don't want to lose it.....which party do you think they register with?

Nevada is in the same boat now.
 
