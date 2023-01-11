Tampa Bay Worst Team In Playoffs?

I would absolutely not be surprised if Brady sucks out a win. If Dak plays like shit again, has a chance. But San Fag will push both of their shit in.
 
Not only it doesn't feels right, it is awkward for the teams involved. Who wants to play Monday then turnaround Sunday. I assume Sunday. But the NFLe needs to maximize betting profits.
 
This is a hard game to handicap. If the season is a accurate barometer, they're bad. But they get their center back, which is huge.

Nonetheless, think they're better than MIA & BAL without their Qbs, but close imo.
 
This is a hard game to handicap. If the season is a accurate barometer, they're bad. But they get their center back, which is huge.

Nonetheless, think they're better than MIA & BAL without their Qbs, but close imo.
Comes down to two things - Dak and TB;’s ability to run. Dallas can crush TB, but how confident are you in Dak? Brady’s lack of arm strength sure makes it easy for Dallas to play D.

I’m not a fan of a Monday night playoff game, doesn’t really seem fair to the winner.
 
Comes down to two things - Dak and TB;’s ability to run
Tampa has no ability to run, they average 3.4 YPA which is dead last in the league, if they were smart they would have Brady drop back 50 times and throw it all game, that's the way they can win
 
Tampa has no ability to run, they average 3.4 YPA which is dead last in the league, if they were smart they would have Brady drop back 50 times and throw it all game, that's the way they can win
I’m not sure 10 yard passes are going to do it vs Dallas.
 
Tampa has no ability to run, they average 3.4 YPA which is dead last in the league, if they were smart they would have Brady drop back 50 times and throw it all game, that's the way they can win
I thought I saw where TB has been 70% pass and 30 run this year. Didn't Brady break the attempt record?
 
I thought I saw where TB has been 70% pass and 30 run this year. Didn't Brady break the attempt record?
I think he did. He doesnt have the arm strength or downfield accuracy anymore. This is Dallas’ game to lose - but so was last week.
 
In reality this line should be higher. Bucs were bad, especially the defense. But it's Brady, a public choice. They open it north of 3 they will get one sided action on Bucs.
 
Tampa has no ability to run, they average 3.4 YPA which is dead last in the league, if they were smart they would have Brady drop back 50 times and throw it all game, that's the way they can win
Smart yeah ok. Brady will end his career like Theisman, Tua or Hamlin.
 
kane thinks Brady should throw every down. I hope mobile Bowles takes his advice. Brady probably doesn't last until the 4th qtr.
 
The Bucs average 77 yards rushing per game on 3.4 yards per carry, both of those numbers are dead last in the league, so obviously their best chance of winning is to play ground and pound, feed Fournette all game, give him 30+ carries, that's their ticket to success, run it on first and second down, then allow Brady to throw it on third and long, that seems like a great gameplan
 
Brady at this point in his career is a fraud. TB shouldn't have Giselle kunt sniffed the NFC South. One game he lit up a defense and that was Carolina. Every other since October were script suckouts.
 
Ravens without Lamar the worst of the playoff teams. There offense was brutal with him in. No ability to intentionally scheme Andrews. No other weapons on the field. Committe in the backfield will always get yards, but this team will crumble as soon as 2 scores down.

Few NFL things bring me as much joy as seeing this 'unique' Ravens offense shit the bed and never get over the hump.
 
