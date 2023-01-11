Tampa Bay Worst Team In Playoffs?

BTW, has the NFL had a playoff game on Monday night before?
I made the line 1.5-2, I like my position +3dallas -2.5 a steal
should be 4
brady has ftx problems
Comes down to two things - Dak and TB;’s ability to run. Dallas can crush TB, but how confident are you in Dak? Brady’s lack of arm strength sure makes it easy for Dallas to play D.This is a hard game to handicap. If the season is a accurate barometer, they're bad. But they get their center back, which is huge.
Nonetheless, think they're better than MIA & BAL without their Qbs, but close imo.
Tampa has no ability to run, they average 3.4 YPA which is dead last in the league, if they were smart they would have Brady drop back 50 times and throw it all game, that's the way they can winComes down to two things - Dak and TB;’s ability to run
I’m not sure 10 yard passes are going to do it vs Dallas.Tampa has no ability to run, they average 3.4 YPA which is dead last in the league, if they were smart they would have Brady drop back 50 times and throw it all game, that's the way they can win
I think he did. He doesnt have the arm strength or downfield accuracy anymore. This is Dallas’ game to lose - but so was last week.I thought I saw where TB has been 70% pass and 30 run this year. Didn't Brady break the attempt record?
Last I checked, Cowboys
I hope they enjoy watching those teams in the playoffsLions are better than bucks, sd,Mia, balt,min,nyg
You want the worst rushing team in the league to run as often as they pass? I'm glad you're not an OCLast game, 22 passed 20 runs. Just like that.