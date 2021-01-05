The Sleepy Joe Rap

GameBred

I Trade Therefore I Am
Wake up, sleepy Joe,

I need some of that, “Big Guy,” dough!

Shady deals, again and again,

This MoFo will have us speaking Mandarin.

Do you know what day it is?

Do you know who your actual sister is?

No, that’s actually your wife.

You ain’t the big Chief and you ain’t getting handed that Pipe.

Puff, puff, pass,

We all know, Trump kicked your ass!

Forget it, like you do everything else,

There are no vacancies at the White House.

You know, you know, the Thing…..

Dummy, it’s the American Dream!
 
GameBred

I Trade Therefore I Am
Keep moving this thread and I'll keep posting it. Fucking try me.

This is not a Political Thread. Stop listening to a bunch of fucking Idiots.
 
kane

kane

EOG master
GameBred said:
Hey, low life loser. Just wait.

13-Klaws for NBA Champs..... Muppet.
I am waiting, very patiently too I might add, I'm waiting 15 more days until the country becomes sane again. Unless of course you manage to get your super duper secret videos and documents to Trump and Rudy, then it's game over for Biden
 
GameBred

I Trade Therefore I Am
kane said:
I am waiting, very patiently too I might add, I'm waiting 15 more days until the country becomes sane again. Unless of course you manage to get your super duper secret videos and documents to Trump and Rudy, then it's game over for Biden
Do you have any idea how fucking dumb and corrupt you come across? Maybe not to these Idiots on here, but in life in general. I don't know one Sleepy guy who says this was legit, not one but that's probably because I only deal w/ real MoFo's.
 
GameBred

I Trade Therefore I Am
GameBred said:
Do you have any idea how fucking dumb and corrupt you come across? Maybe not to these Idiots on here, but in life in general. I don't know one Sleepy guy who says this was legit, not one but that's probably because I only deal w/ real MoFo's.
So when you claim that I'm singing solo, you're dead wrong, all honest, thoughtful and patriotic people are on my side. Fuck the rest of you Clowns, your respect isn't worth having, your contempt is.
 
