So IF this is true, there won't be a second shutdown. Sports? WTF cancel? And if power hungry governors like Pritzker and Cuomo try shutting down again, they are going to have to answer for their recklessness.



https://www.marketwatch.com/story/c...hought-to-have-contracted-covid-19-2020-06-25



When doctors go on You Tube to say it isn't as serious as the MSM has been pushing it, their video gets taken down. Fear sells much better. If the CDC numbers are correct, 1 in 160 cases in the US died. That's SIX TENTHS OF ONE PERCENT. And we already know those were mostly people knocking at death's door.

Not sure where the 1 in 160 came from unless they don't believe the actual numbers on various sites. I'm seeing 2.5 million cases and 125k deaths in the US which would be right at 5%. Guessing that number is high but not sure where 1-160 is coming from unless there are estimating cases not reported some kind of way. Now as far as shut downs I have no idea what is right but I do know we are all going fucking batshit crazy here and need to get things opened back up.