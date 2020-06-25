If the CDC numbers are correct, 1 in 160 cases in the US died. That's SIX TENTHS OF ONE PERCENT. And we already know those were mostly people knocking at death's door.
So IF this is true, there won't be a second shutdown. Sports? WTF cancel? And if power hungry governors like Pritzker and Cuomo try shutting down again, they are going to have to answer for their recklessness.
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/c...hought-to-have-contracted-covid-19-2020-06-25
When doctors go on You Tube to say it isn't as serious as the MSM has been pushing it, their video gets taken down. Fear sells much better.
