Posted action in BB thread: UFC selections: 1/16/21 Dusko Todorovic -140, Max Holloway -180 and Tom Breese -122; 1/23/21 Julianna Pena +110, Under 2.5 McGregor/Poirier -116, Hakeem Dawodu +174, Amir Albazi +120, Amanda Ribas -253, Arman Tsarukyan -172, Under 2.5 Michael Chandler/Dan Hooker -110, Makhmud Muradov +103 and Ottman Azaitar -147; 2/6/21 Alexander Volkov -160 Danilo Marques +205 Alex da Silva -115 Diego Ferreira -110; 2/13/21 Gabe Green +103 Maycee Barber +159 and Kelvin Gastelum -219; 3/6/21 Thiago Santos


UFC 1/16/21

Dusko Todorovich -140 (74" Reach) vs Punahele Soriano (72" reach)
Current line: Dusko -160 widely available. Personally got down on -140, -120, and -115.

Punahele Soriano has been a heavily hyped fighter since making his debut on the contender series. He is 7-0 overall and 2-0 within the UFC, finishing all but 1 fight in the first round. Fights within the UFC have been against two bottom of the barrel fighters; Jamie Pickett (UFC 1-3, only win coming in contender series vs a guy never offered a ufc contract) and Oskar Piechota (UFC 2-5, currently on a 4 fight losing streak). Puna has shown heavy hands and an ability to take a shot. Like many undefeated heavy handed up and comers, Puna is heavily reliant on his power and the assumption that he should be able to finish his opponent quickly. Exerting alot of energy early and winding up/telegraphing power shots. He is willing to take a shot to land a more powerful one. Due to this approach, in both UFC fights, his output has slowed dramatically after about 2.5 minutes into the 1st round. The fact that this occurred two fights in a row leads me to believe that jitters/adrenaline dump aren't to blame and the cardio is just not there. These deficiencies loom large in my opinion vs a fighter as skilled as Dusko Todorovich. To put it simply Dusko is just a more complete fighter and someone I view as a future title contender. At just 26 years of age, he possesses great head movement, rolls with strikes well, good foot work, solid in all facets of grappling, fluid kicks/punches, heavy hands, great chin, outstanding pace, and last but not least incredible cardio. Like Puna, he is undefeated with a littany of 1st round finishes but he has proven he can go the distance and maintain the pace (which many high level vets can't attest to). Averaging an absurd 8 strikes landed per minute (vs 5 absorbed) and 80 strikes thrown per round, Dusko's pace and strikes landed are elite. If theres any deficiency in his game, its that his confidence in his head movement can lead him to leave his chin a little too available at times. Aside from that, I don't see anywhere that Puna is superior. If Dusko can survive the first 2:30 and flurry of winging haymakers from Soriano, I see this fight being heavily in his favor. Of all lined fights in 2021 this is my personal favorite. I expected this line to be -220+ and predict a 2nd round TKO in Duskos favor.
 
Max Holloway -180 (69" Reach) vs Calvin Kattar (72" reach)
Current line: Max -170. Personally got down on -180, -155. Missed the opener at -135

Calvin Kattar. Presents with heavy hands, good cardio, solid chin, and slick boxing. His fighting style is very one dimensional. Almost no kicking, no grappling, and just boxing. However, he is so good with that limited skill set he has gone quite far in the loaded 145 division. Where is he weak? Defense. Kattar absorbs alot of strikes and seems to be willing to test the chin of his opponent at the expense of his own. Absorbing 5.66 strikes per minute while dishing out 5.01. Equating to a negative -0.65. Aside from being willing to eat punches, in all fights he has shown a total inability to defend calf kicks. This led to his demise vs Renato Moicano, where his leg got brutalized and lead to an eventual loss. That fight was in April 7 2018, and in 2 years has shown almost no improvement in that area. The only other fighter who was able to really expose that weakness was Zabit Magomodsharipov who won by decision (Stephens landed a ton before getting KO'd). Zabits diversity of strikes and distance control had Kattar totally confused until Zabits poor cardio became a factor in the 3rd and Kattar started delivering some damage. The two fighters Kattar has loss to (Zabit & Renato) are the two most similar fighters to Holloway he has faced. Both with diverse array of strikes and good distance management. The difference being Max is about as high level as it gets with elite cardio. Kattar has never faced an opponent with output like Max (6.47 landed vs 4.5 absorbed per min) and Kattars incredible punching power is negated by Max's ridiculous chin (Has never been KO'd and has not been finished in 9 years). Not to mention, Max incorporated a calf kick heavily in his arsenal vs Volkanovski in their last fight which should bode well in this fight.

Kattar's lack of offensive diversity should make defense alot simpler compared to Max's recent opponents ( Volkanovski, Poirier, Edgar, Aldo, Pettis) and Max's distance control will be the difference here. Max outclasses him by unanimous decision.
 
