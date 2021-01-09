Posted action in BB thread: UFC selections: 1/16/21 Dusko Todorovic -140, Max Holloway -180 and Tom Breese -122; 1/23/21 Julianna Pena +110, Under 2.5 McGregor/Poirier -116, Hakeem Dawodu +174, Amir Albazi +120, Amanda Ribas -253, Arman Tsarukyan -172, Under 2.5 Michael Chandler/Dan Hooker -110, Makhmud Muradov +103 and Ottman Azaitar -147; 2/6/21 Alexander Volkov -160 Danilo Marques +205 Alex da Silva -115 Diego Ferreira -110; 2/13/21 Gabe Green +103 Maycee Barber +159 and Kelvin Gastelum -219; 3/6/21 Thiago Santos





UFC 1/16/21



Dusko Todorovich -140 (74" Reach) vs Punahele Soriano (72" reach)

Current line: Dusko -160 widely available. Personally got down on -140, -120, and -115.



Punahele Soriano has been a heavily hyped fighter since making his debut on the contender series. He is 7-0 overall and 2-0 within the UFC, finishing all but 1 fight in the first round. Fights within the UFC have been against two bottom of the barrel fighters; Jamie Pickett (UFC 1-3, only win coming in contender series vs a guy never offered a ufc contract) and Oskar Piechota (UFC 2-5, currently on a 4 fight losing streak). Puna has shown heavy hands and an ability to take a shot. Like many undefeated heavy handed up and comers, Puna is heavily reliant on his power and the assumption that he should be able to finish his opponent quickly. Exerting alot of energy early and winding up/telegraphing power shots. He is willing to take a shot to land a more powerful one. Due to this approach, in both UFC fights, his output has slowed dramatically after about 2.5 minutes into the 1st round. The fact that this occurred two fights in a row leads me to believe that jitters/adrenaline dump aren't to blame and the cardio is just not there. These deficiencies loom large in my opinion vs a fighter as skilled as Dusko Todorovich. To put it simply Dusko is just a more complete fighter and someone I view as a future title contender. At just 26 years of age, he possesses great head movement, rolls with strikes well, good foot work, solid in all facets of grappling, fluid kicks/punches, heavy hands, great chin, outstanding pace, and last but not least incredible cardio. Like Puna, he is undefeated with a littany of 1st round finishes but he has proven he can go the distance and maintain the pace (which many high level vets can't attest to). Averaging an absurd 8 strikes landed per minute (vs 5 absorbed) and 80 strikes thrown per round, Dusko's pace and strikes landed are elite. If theres any deficiency in his game, its that his confidence in his head movement can lead him to leave his chin a little too available at times. Aside from that, I don't see anywhere that Puna is superior. If Dusko can survive the first 2:30 and flurry of winging haymakers from Soriano, I see this fight being heavily in his favor. Of all lined fights in 2021 this is my personal favorite. I expected this line to be -220+ and predict a 2nd round TKO in Duskos favor.