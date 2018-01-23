Vegas Sucks Now!!!

After a 4 year absence, I just returned from Vegas going there for my girlfriends memorial. I was put up at the Luxor, and I'm glad I wasn't paying for it. They now have a $10 parking fee per day, and you can't even get around it by parking valet. Valet is a $15 charge per day. They have a resort fee of $35 per day.



I was playing video poker at the sports bar and asked the bartender for a comped pack of cigarettes. He told me not only do they not comp cigs any longer, but I couldn't even order them from the cocktail waitress. I had to go get them myself. And when I did, they were $14 a pack!!!! Their video poker tables were obscene paying only 7-5 on a double double bonus game. The Silverton on the other hand paid 9-5 on a progressive DDB machine. And even the players at the Silverton were complaining that the comps weren't as good as they used to be.



I guess when I return to Vegas, it will have to be the Silverton or nothing. I need a smaller casino to be able to walk in with my bad hip.