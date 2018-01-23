Vegas Sucks Now!!!

After a 4 year absence, I just returned from Vegas going there for my girlfriends memorial. I was put up at the Luxor, and I'm glad I wasn't paying for it. They now have a $10 parking fee per day, and you can't even get around it by parking valet. Valet is a $15 charge per day. They have a resort fee of $35 per day.

I was playing video poker at the sports bar and asked the bartender for a comped pack of cigarettes. He told me not only do they not comp cigs any longer, but I couldn't even order them from the cocktail waitress. I had to go get them myself. And when I did, they were $14 a pack!!!! Their video poker tables were obscene paying only 7-5 on a double double bonus game. The Silverton on the other hand paid 9-5 on a progressive DDB machine. And even the players at the Silverton were complaining that the comps weren't as good as they used to be.

I guess when I return to Vegas, it will have to be the Silverton or nothing. I need a smaller casino to be able to walk in with my bad hip.
 
Vegas Sucks Now!!!

The strip sucks, that's for sure, I suggest you go somewhere in vegas without parking fee's, without resort fee's, and where you still get comps and everything else at a reasonable price. It's not hard to find.
 
Vegas Sucks Now!!!

I would like to know about the M resort and south point....parking still free?
 
Vegas Sucks Now!!!

Most properties waive the resort fee if you're comped. Re Silverton, they changed management and brought in some guy from the Riv. Their comps have been reduced but so has everyone. You're not going to get comped cigs at Silverton either but they have a very liberal comped drink policy.
 
Vegas Sucks Now!!!

Good choice
 
Vegas Sucks Now!!!

You shouldnt be paying for the resort fee at any hotel if you get comped rooms.

Also if you have a high enough card at a certain casino, then parking and valet parking is free. That is sort of how it SHOULD WORK. If you go to a casino alot and have a high rewards card, then those are the only people who should get to park for free
 
Vegas Sucks Now!!!

Some times you have to ask a casino host to comp the resort fee and about 90% of the time they will do it for you. I mean hopefully you are gambling at the hotel where you are staying for free. If you are then you wont pay a resort fee at all


You can also ask a host to take off your resort over the phone before you ever check in
 
Vegas Sucks Now!!!

FOCUS People. Park at Tropicana South Strip. Palazzo/Tr Isl North Strip.

Great Vegas Specials everywhere, just go off Strip (Ellis Island, S Point Late night).
 
Vegas Sucks Now!!!

The bartender must have looked at you like you were nuts when you asked him that.

Vegas has definitely changed much even in the short four(4) years since you were last here.


Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato
 
Vegas Sucks Now!!!

The days of 50 cent Heineken at the horseshoe are long gone.
The best beer deal on the LV strip is at the Best Western(Casino Royale) where you can get a $2.00 Michelob beer(use to be a $1.00 for fifteen(15) years) in an ice cold bottle.

Other than that good luck finding anything under $5.00.


Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato
 
Vegas Sucks Now!!!

The Casino Royale(a.k.a. Best Western) runs about two(2) bills a night on the cheap side plus resort fees.




Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato
 
Vegas Sucks Now!!!

South Point is a throwback to the old days if you don’t mind being so far south on the strip. No parking fees. Resort fee just went up from $15 to $21 but I don’t know any place on the strip cheaper. Scourge of the city, even downtown except 4 Queens.

Drinks are $2 or $3. Liberal free drinks even in the Racebook for $2 bettors. Friendly vibe. And check out the sports handicapping show in the casino with Brent Musberger and his My Guys in the Desert, broadcast live on VSIN.
 
Vegas Sucks Now!!!

My last trip was Dec. 2014. I paid $8. For a beer at Caesars sports book bar. I played craps to get comped a beer. Small winner at crap table.
 
Vegas Sucks Now!!!

I abhor the paid parking. There usually are ways around it. Fezzik mentions a couple tactics. There are others.
And I hate the resorts fees. Since I now live in Vegas, it doesn't affect me. But there are ways around that too... comped rooms is one. Or just go to a motel slightly off strip- it's usually only a minor inconvenience and saves big bucks.

Yes, many of the great Vegas deals are gone, and that's sad. But that applies mostly to the Strip. The Strip is mostly for suckers nowadays. Plenty of strong deals outside the Strip. Las Vegas Advisor is a good source for bargains. Here's a strong one they just listed:
Palms buffet, 200 points for breakfast, 400 for lunch, get free comp at their new buffet Tuesday & Thursday. (Maybe more for dinner, I forget). Lots of 9/6 VP @.
I have issues with Palms, especially after Stations took over. Playing conditions got worse, & I was backed off table games. But I plan on trying this one, unless lines are long...
 
Vegas Sucks Now!!!

I had a pearl card. Tried it last time I was out there and it didn't work. Guess it expired.
 
Vegas Sucks Now!!!

Like Fezz stated, GREAT DEALS abound all over the city for those with a clue...............and any decent advantage gambler has an abundance of comps at an array of different venues.
 
Vegas Sucks Now!!!

Like Fezz stated, GREAT DEALS abound all over the city for those with a clue...............and any decent advantage gambler has an abundance of comps at an array of different venues.
But for someone who comes in for a weekend 2-3 times a year, do they have the time to drive all over the city taking advantage of deals?
 
Vegas Sucks Now!!!

But for someone who comes in for a weekend 2-3 times a year, do they have the time to drive all over the city taking advantage of deals?
Excellent point

A typical 2-4 day tourist is going to get yanked around, and gladly accept it, this is why center strip can get away with it at a variety of different areas and venues.
 
Vegas Sucks Now!!!

But for someone who comes in for a weekend 2-3 times a year, do they have the time to drive all over the city taking advantage of deals?
Or you could stay downtown, no driving, decent gambling, cheap drinks, reasonable food?
 
Vegas Sucks Now!!!

Excellent point

A typical 2-4 day tourist is going to get yanked around, and gladly accept it, this is why center strip can get away with it at a variety of different areas and venues.
which non strip properties has the best options for local milf's....
 
Vegas Sucks Now!!!

which non strip properties has the best options for local milf's....
As BFO stated, RED ROCK for sure.

Also GVR and SILVERTON

Anyplace really, just have to find the right fishing hole at the right time of day.

Happy fishing
 
Vegas Sucks Now!!!

When we go we stay at the Orleans (free parking and reasonable Resort Fees) or the La Quinta on Sahara just East of the Red Rock. The latter is nice - free parking and a very good breakfast included in the price

Vegas was best when the Mob ran it. It was never safer - the Mob made sure of it. Rooms were reasonable as was the cost of food. The Mob wanted to get your money from the Casino and nowhere else

NOW..............now you need to bring plenty of KY Jelly so when you get fucked in your ass it isn't painful
 
Vegas Sucks Now!!!

Staying at Orleans can get expensive if you factor in getting your clothes& lunges fumigated after hanging out there.
 
