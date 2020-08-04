Vice Presidential Odds

Democratic Vice-Presidential Nominee
Kamala Harris -135
Susan Rice +300
Karen Bass +650
Elizabeth Warren +1400
Val Demings +2200
Tammy Duckworth +2200
Michelle Obama +5000
Gretchen Whitmer +5000
Keisha Lance Bottoms +6600
Hillary Clinton +10000
Michelle Lujan Grisham +15000
Stacey Abrams +15000
Tammy Baldwin +20000
Catherine Cortez Masto +20000
Andrew Cuomo +20000
Tulsi Gabbard +20000
If you read the LA Times today, Bass is a lock.
Kamala Harris -135
Susan Rice +300
Karen Bass +650
Elizabeth Warren +1400
Val Demings +2200
Tammy Duckworth +2200
Michelle Obama +5000
Gretchen Whitmer +5000
Keisha Lance Bottoms +6600
Hillary Clinton +10000
Michelle Lujan Grisham +15000
Stacey Abrams +15000
Tammy Baldwin +20000
Catherine Cortez Masto +20000
Andrew Cuomo +20000
Tulsi Gabbard +20000
If you read the LA Times today, Bass is a lock.