Vice Presidential Odds

If Biden chooses Harris you can bet GOP will use that debate confrontation between the two wherein Kamala
intimated Biden was racist. Harris is lost without prepared material, moreover she was very pro police as AG here,
not the message you want now. Big overlay.

Warren is the most qualified but she looks like your local librarian, out.
 
Heim said:
Democratic Vice-Presidential Nominee
Kamala Harris -135
Susan Rice +300
Karen Bass +650
Elizabeth Warren +1400
Val Demings +2200
Tammy Duckworth +2200
Michelle Obama +5000
Gretchen Whitmer +5000
Keisha Lance Bottoms +6600
Hillary Clinton +10000
Michelle Lujan Grisham +15000
Stacey Abrams +15000
Tammy Baldwin +20000
Catherine Cortez Masto +20000
Andrew Cuomo +20000
Tulsi Gabbard +20000




If you read the LA Times today, Bass is a lock.
scientologist 30 yr commie? my cheese is on Rice
 
current line at bookmaker


WILL KAREN BASS BE THE DEMOCRATIC VICE-PRESIDENT NOMINEE - 2020 US ELECTION?
    • 10:00 PM


  • Line
    Total
    Moneyline

    Yes
    -
    -
    +1750
 
