Winkyduck Update

I spoke to JK today and am now doing this. I have no idea if/when I will be back here but I wanted to post this:
Hello All.
I juuuuuuuuuuuuust got home from the Hospital. I am posting this before I go back to bed.
I am on a BRUTAL 24-WEEK stage to beat this.
I go in for about 5 days and get blasted 24-7 non-stop with bags of Chemo. The last 3-ish days all I have done is sleep, which is not good. I have eaten very little - only enough to be able to take medications requiring food to be eaten with it. I am awake a few hours a day during which time I answer text messages (easiest way to communicate with me since what little energy I have is not wasted talking.
I am now going to be home for 3 weeks until I go back for my 2nd run of Chemo blast.
I know Week #1 is the worst because it is a 100% different way of living life than I have at any time in my life before. Right now the desire to take a sleeping pill that will cause me to go to sleep for the rest of my life is rather appealing. I know what I just said, too. I also know from speaking to all medical professionals this is nothing new and that eventually this will go away.
I have too much to live for. I have a family that is far better than I deserve. I have friends who are far better than I deserve.I know what doing what I think about doing would crush people and for that reason I will not do it.
The one thing that I could really use is an outflowing of support. NOW! It would mean more than any of you will ever know to receive as many cards as you can send......knowing I will not be able to individually acknowledge each and every card you send but deep down it would mean the world to me and help me get thru something I am still not sure WTF is going on and so many more questions I am unable to answer: The mailing address to send me any correspondence is: Better Value/18030 Brookhurst #583/Fountain Valley/CA/92708.........USA
Hello All.
I juuuuuuuuuuuuust got home from the Hospital. I am posting this before I go back to bed.
I am on a BRUTAL 24-WEEK stage to beat this.
I go in for about 5 days and get blasted 24-7 non-stop with bags of Chemo. The last 3-ish days all I have done is sleep, which is not good. I have eaten very little - only enough to be able to take medications requiring food to be eaten with it. I am awake a few hours a day during which time I answer text messages (easiest way to communicate with me since what little energy I have is not wasted talking.
I am now going to be home for 3 weeks until I go back for my 2nd run of Chemo blast.
I know Week #1 is the worst because it is a 100% different way of living life than I have at any time in my life before. Right now the desire to take a sleeping pill that will cause me to go to sleep for the rest of my life is rather appealing. I know what I just said, too. I also know from speaking to all medical professionals this is nothing new and that eventually this will go away.
I have too much to live for. I have a family that is far better than I deserve. I have friends who are far better than I deserve.I know what doing what I think about doing would crush people and for that reason I will not do it.
The one thing that I could really use is an outflowing of support. NOW! It would mean more than any of you will ever know to receive as many cards as you can send......knowing I will not be able to individually acknowledge each and every card you send but deep down it would mean the world to me and help me get thru something I am still not sure WTF is going on and so many more questions I am unable to answer: The mailing address to send me any correspondence is: Better Value/18030 Brookhurst #583/Fountain Valley/CA/92708.........USA