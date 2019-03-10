Winkyduck Update

Nothing much to update



Week 2 of "rest" after Chemo. Not as tired with the Chemo wearing off some. The plan is for a week of Chemo then 3 weeks off then back for more Chemo. But when I go back is 100% dependent on my Blood Cell count so the "break" could be more or less than 3 weeks. Just a hunch.....won't shock me if I go back next week, a week earlier. I'll know more Wednesday when I see my doc.



The one update that is something massive: Towards the end of 2018 I looked into getting a new healthcare policy to save some money. I was unable to do so.



BEST (NON) MOVE I EVER MADE!



My coverage is expensive BUT it covers EVERYTHING with a minimum out of pocket expense. It is nice to know that for the rest of 2019 whatever I get done will be FREE......as long as I use an "In Network" doctor or facility. I cannot put into words what a massive relief this is.



Last time at the Hospital I would look at the massive bag of Chemo and see it dripping the fluids. Every time it dripped I would say "FUCK YOU" scared at how much money that drip was costing me and my family. Knowing that is not the case has made me more ecstatic than words can describe.



I thank all who have text or sent me a card. It is more appreciated than you know. It might not mean much to you BUT IT MEANS EVERYTHING TO ME



I AM TRULY SCARED!



I have been told I got the "best" form of Cancer to beat. Great. But right now I am so scared of everything



I also know that when all is said and done I face a good 2-3 months of rehab and PT. ALL of the muscle I had before - GONE! My leg looks like Olive Oyl. It is sad to look at but I am with it the way it is because I know it is the way it is because of the Chemo - which is helping save my life. I walk with crutches and need help doing that. Just getting out of bed takes 15+ minutes.



I feel like such a burden to my family. Because I am. If I did not have any family and it was just me I would have already ended my life since there is no way I can get by this on my own.



I need help bathing.

I need help eating - as far as food has to be made for me and brought to me at the table.

I need help getting into bed at night.

I need help having my "pee urinal" emptied once I use it during the night so I can stay in bed



I have to eat bland food because my stomach cannot handle anything else. Might be why I have lost at least 20 pounds and why my family is trying as hard as they can to make sure my weight doesn't go from 190-195 to any lower than the 170-ish it is now. I am going to start lifting 5 pound weights so I can do something with my arms. My brother got me an Annual Pass to Knott's for Xmas. I cannot use it because now I can't go and by the time I am able to walk again it might be 2020.



I have to make sure foods I eat are low in sugar. You have no idea how badly I want some of the "Cookie Dough" ice cream in the freezer- that I bought just before my diagnosis. I sooooo wanna go to the local Wing Stop on Monday/Tuesday when boneless "wings" are 60-cents and I can load up on Hawaiian ones. I soooooooooo wanna go to Blaze Pizza and have one. Or some rib place and devour many. Or......................... I know I have to suffer now but when all is said and done.......................



TYVM to all who have passed along their best wishes. I need it. Please keep them coming.