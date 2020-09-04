X-Files Random Thoughts ;

EDMONTON — Goaltender Thatcher Demko has gone from riding the bench to crafting a storybook playoff season in the span of 72 hours and he's taking the Vancouver Canucks along for the ride.



Demko, 24, stopped all 48 shots he faced for his first-ever post-season shutout to lead the Canucks to a 4-0 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night and force a Game 7 in their NHL playoff series.



It was just Demko's second playoff start two days after he turned aside 42 shots to preserve a 2-1 victory in Game 5.



And if you count the five shots he faced in mop-up time in Game 1, Vegas has blasted 96 pucks at him and Demko has stopped 95.



"Thatcher's been our MVP both nights," said Vancouver forward Jake Virtanen, who scored the game winning goal less than three minutes into the first period.



"He's standing on his head back there and he's making some amazing saves, keeping us in games. You can see the confidence he has back there. He's just calm and collected, playing his game." Demko is playing in place of regular starter Jacob Markstrom, who was deemed unfit to play. The NHL is not releasing injury details.