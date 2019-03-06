Zion Rumor Floating Around....

EOG Master
Zion is done & his people have told 'K' that. Duke hiding it to preserve seeding.

Could be true. Listening to 'K' the other day talking about entering Phase 4 of a knee sprain (lol) makes it look plausible.
 
I couldnt come up with enough negative and disrespectful words to describe Zion Williamson if he was healthy enough to play but decided not to all for the sake of money and draft position.

You are genuinely FUCKED up in the head and have evil people in your corner if you're healthy enough to play on one of the biggest stages in all of sports for a once in a lifetime shot at winning a national championship and choose not to.

It would take a special kind of SHIT to bail on your teammates right before the big dance.

Ben Simmons played his entire college days bitching and crying about how the ncaa doesnt pay its players and how they make all this money but maybe if this Australian clown actually tried to improve his game in college he could have hit free throws and outside shots in the nba by now and actually made opposing defenses have even the tad bit of concern of him behind the arc but no, we get the pussy, crying, weak version of somebody who only cared about money who LOST to one of the worst teams in the nba today in the Chicago Bulls. People can go fuck themselves. They are lucky I'm not in charge.
 
Scottie Pippen went on record in January saying Zion should skip out on Duke and get ready for the pro game.

I have a hard disagreeing with Pippen's advice.

The system is broken.
 
The NBA should take ownership of any player over the age of 18. Would make sense now that the NBA wants a minor league system. Why let these colleges get them for free?

The argument about going to college and getting a degree by playing basketball is great for the average college player. But the guys that can play should not have to be forced into going to college for no reason at all.....
 
They have a free minor league system now. Obviously it doesn’t benefit Duke or Kentucky when they change the rule to no college required.
 
I think one and done is coming to an end but regardless the NBA will give them the tools to become the best they can be. They raised the pay for top high school kids from 35k to 125K if they choose to skip college and go straight to the G league. It's no joke though. Veterans who get sent down will look to put you in your place. Other young talent trying to make it wont let you just punk them.
 
Is it any different than the football players not playing in the bowl games? The coaches leave at a moments notice also. Let’s face it, Zion was only there because he had to be. There was no great coaching by Coach K involved.
 
The ncaa is hurt by one-and-dones. You are catering to them, they do the bare min to stay eligible. That’s where coaches get in trouble. Kobe and LBJ never played college.
 
It is the NBA gets hurt too. If the player turns out to be a stiff. Best thing is stay in school, but that hurts the player if he gets hurt. I wonder if he could get insurance.
 
True. Zion was only there because he had to be but this situation presents us some unique gambling opportunities. It can go either way as of now. I'm not sure what to really believe..
 
He has insurance for $8 mil thru the NCAA. Big deal when he’s worth $200 mil as the first pick and a shoe contract included.

If they wanted to stay for the love of the university, they would play four years.
 
Zion is the first pick in the draft, he doesn't have to prove anything to anyone, he's about to cash a lottery ticket and the only thing preventing that would be a bad injury, he doesn't owe Duke anything, all the money the school makes, all the money K makes, all the jerseys people buy with his name on it, and he gets nothing, he should do what's best for him, not what's best for Duke. Nick Bosa sat out the whole year, and he might be the first player taken in the draft, these kids are finally getting smart and realizing college sports is a big business, and by sitting out and protecting their future, they're making sound business decisions.
 
This
 
Football is on another level to me. I can certainly see a kid not participating in the dog doo doo bowl for fear of injury.

If your given the go to go then you should go if your Zion.
 
I guess I do not feel sorry for Duke. Comes with the territory of recruiting one and dones. But, getting back to going to school at Duke. So kids with an ACT of 31 have a hard time getting in. What do you think Zion's ACT was.
 
Isaiah Thomas tweeted that Zion should sit out Dukes playoff series after a minor knee sprain and jump to NBA before risking further injury.
 
A Big Business for everybody in it, except the ones who Generate the Business !
 
If Zion does not come back and play for Duke in the big Dance? Would you want him on your NBA team? Draft would take him thru the lottery and put him on one of the worst teams in the NBA. Now you have a spawning grounds for the next Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis whining for a trade because their teammates are not good enough.
 
This is why I hate tanking. You need to tank for a few years to make it work. You are also drafting winning players and now placing them in a losing culture for the chance of a better pick next year.
 
A college basketball game had seats going for 35k the night Zion got hurt. They weren't there to see anyone else.

Saying he gets a free education is bullshit. He was one and done. His class schedule is full of salad making and understanding the mcdonalds value menu. Like someone stated that his future earnings are worth 200m.

Another reason for him to sit out....so that he can hear shoe offers from puma and Adidas which could make his nike deal even better. He plays another game in Nike shoes....that one game could cost him $50m in a deal.
 
Nba tweaked the draft a little bit. Even if Knicks wind up with worst record in league it doesnt improve their odds to land Zion. Bottom 3 have equal chance at landing him. Even the next few bottom teams have a shot to land him because the percentages dont drop significantly.
 
He's one and done only because he couldn't go straight to the NBA out of HS. Supposedly he would have been the 2nd pick in the last draft.
 
All this talk about sitting out/not to sit out is not a fair comparison with a college bowl game. Most of the bowl games are meaningless exhibitions unless the team is in a playoff. Football is a much more violent sport than basketball. I understand why some guys skip the bowl games. These basketball games are not meaningless, they are still playing in the regular for a title/seeding in tournaments I don't see any reason a player should sit to protect his future. at this stage
 
Your post 35 is why. If the NCAA wanted to insure his draft pick value, then that's different.
 
The Bottom 3 have the best odds.

14% Each.
 
The Further teams advance in the NCAA Tournament, the bigger payout for the school.

But if Zion played, and Duke won it all, He wouldn't be eligible for a Slice of Pizza.
 
