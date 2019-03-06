Zion Rumor Floating Around....

Zion is the first pick in the draft, he doesn't have to prove anything to anyone, he's about to cash a lottery ticket and the only thing preventing that would be a bad injury, he doesn't owe Duke anything, all the money the school makes, all the money K makes, all the jerseys people buy with his name on it, and he gets nothing, he should do what's best for him, not what's best for Duke. Nick Bosa sat out the whole year, and he might be the first player taken in the draft, these kids are finally getting smart and realizing college sports is a big business, and by sitting out and protecting their future, they're making sound business decisions.