Dave Cokin, portrait of a fraud tout

MLB This Year; +12.89 Units

I have no idea why several otherwise knowledgeable people cite Dave Cokin as an honest tout, or "the kind of person I'd buy picks from," but he's a scumbag just like the rest.Dave is having a poor MLB year -- on VegasInsider, despite very generous grading (they give the best line out of a large sample of books, including the $50 limit 5Dimes reduced juice, and casinos closed for the evening -- when I compared Dave's MLB VI lines to Pinny, on average he had 1.2% inflation, and 1.5% inflation compared to CRIS), he is downover 195 plays at 1u per play.But on Pregame, there's Dave, hawking his MLB 2nd half package for $349.99, advertising:Pregame grades his plays at 1 or 2u per play, mostly 2u per play, and quite a few go into the system as ungraded 0u free plays -- on VI he has 17 graded plays for July, vs only 12 on Pregame. So obviously he's gotten lucky on the smaller sample of plays Pregame has gotten. It's a standard tout trick, sell different plays on different sites so you can advertise the hottest record.Numerous people have asked Dave on Twitter how he can possibly justify advertising "+12.89 units" when he's getting killed this year, and his standard response is to just ignore and block them, and if he does reply, he'll say "I'm not in charge of the grading or record keeping, I just give the sites the plays," the standard passing the buck excuse.When Dave joined Pregame, we had a civil conversation via Twitter DMs about the various issues with Pregame. He told me "I pick 55% long term, but if I advertised that, it would kill my business because people have unrealistic expectations" -- the same line RJ Bell has used for why they don't display long term records. I said "1) If you could pick 55% vs widely available lines without moving the market, I and plenty of others would happily pay at least 25x what you charge on these sites, 2) You do not pick 55%. I have a long term record for you (it's now around 6500 picks) and you've picked 51.5% normalized for -110 vs widely available lines." He then unfollowed me and blocked me because of "my personal problem with Pregame that's none of my business. One thing I've learned in 34 years in this industry is to mind my own business." Now he tells people I was "rude" in our conversation. I guess posting accurate records demonstrating a fraud tout is a loser constitutes "rudeness."It takes some serious linguistic gymnastics to interpret Dave's own record as "none of his business," but here we are.