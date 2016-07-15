Dave Cokin, portrait of a fraud tout

I have no idea why several otherwise knowledgeable people cite Dave Cokin as an honest tout, or "the kind of person I'd buy picks from," but he's a scumbag just like the rest.

Dave is having a poor MLB year -- on VegasInsider, despite very generous grading (they give the best line out of a large sample of books, including the $50 limit 5Dimes reduced juice, and casinos closed for the evening -- when I compared Dave's MLB VI lines to Pinny, on average he had 1.2% inflation, and 1.5% inflation compared to CRIS), he is down -24.75 units over 195 plays at 1u per play.

But on Pregame, there's Dave, hawking his MLB 2nd half package for $349.99, advertising:
Dave Cokin Win Streaks


  • MLB This Year; +12.89 Units

Pregame grades his plays at 1 or 2u per play, mostly 2u per play, and quite a few go into the system as ungraded 0u free plays -- on VI he has 17 graded plays for July, vs only 12 on Pregame. So obviously he's gotten lucky on the smaller sample of plays Pregame has gotten. It's a standard tout trick, sell different plays on different sites so you can advertise the hottest record.

Numerous people have asked Dave on Twitter how he can possibly justify advertising "+12.89 units" when he's getting killed this year, and his standard response is to just ignore and block them, and if he does reply, he'll say "I'm not in charge of the grading or record keeping, I just give the sites the plays," the standard passing the buck excuse.

When Dave joined Pregame, we had a civil conversation via Twitter DMs about the various issues with Pregame. He told me "I pick 55% long term, but if I advertised that, it would kill my business because people have unrealistic expectations" -- the same line RJ Bell has used for why they don't display long term records. I said "1) If you could pick 55% vs widely available lines without moving the market, I and plenty of others would happily pay at least 25x what you charge on these sites, 2) You do not pick 55%. I have a long term record for you (it's now around 6500 picks) and you've picked 51.5% normalized for -110 vs widely available lines." He then unfollowed me and blocked me because of "my personal problem with Pregame that's none of my business. One thing I've learned in 34 years in this industry is to mind my own business." Now he tells people I was "rude" in our conversation. I guess posting accurate records demonstrating a fraud tout is a loser constitutes "rudeness."

It takes some serious linguistic gymnastics to interpret Dave's own record as "none of his business," but here we are.
 
Re: Dave Cokin, portrait of a fraud tout



I have known Dave for 25 years. I’ve had a few dinners with him at his usual Vegas hang out place and as often as he goes there he walks around like he owns the place (The people working there let him do it and he pays for all he does and leaves great tips). You will be hard pressed to find someone who analyzes things as much as he does. He loooooooves baseball more than any other sport. As for his record: As long as I have known him he has been one of the most honest cappers out there. Does he win all of the time – NO! Does he say he does - NO! I can’t comment on his record because I don’t know about it, one way or another. All this is about him is surprising to read. But since I don’t know what is really the truth here and what is not I can’t do anything but post my thoughts and leave it at that.
 
Re: Dave Cokin, portrait of a fraud tout

Dave was raised by Jim Feist since Dave arrived in Las Vegas from the East Coast in the early 1980s.
 
Re: Dave Cokin, portrait of a fraud tout

A friend of mine told me he was a janitor a long time ago. Whoever he was working for made him start picking games. Is this true?
 
Re: Dave Cokin, portrait of a fraud tout

Groove, Dave has been using that shtick for years. When he's winning he does that kind of aw shucks routine "I know what I'm talking about here", without being too in your face about it.

When he's losing, he pleads the 5th, saying I have nothing to do with the grading or marketing end of the business.

It's disingenuous at best, larcenous at worst. As you well know Dave is a long term losing bettor, not much else to be said.
 
Re: Dave Cokin, portrait of a fraud tout

I have known Dave for 25 years. I've had a few dinners with him at his usual Vegas hang out place and as often as he goes there he walks around like he owns the place (The people working there let him do it and he pays for all he does and leaves great tips). You will be hard pressed to find someone who analyzes things as much as he does. He loooooooves baseball more than any other sport. As for his record: As long as I have known him he has been one of the most honest cappers out there. Does he win all of the time – NO! Does he say he does - NO! I can't comment on his record because I don't know about it, one way or another. All this is about him is surprising to read. But since I don't know what is really the truth here and what is not I can't do anything but post my thoughts and leave it at that.
This is such a classic Winkydonk post. "I have absolutely no knowledge of the topic at hand, but I'm going to interject with my uninformed opinion anyway."

There are countless people who "love baseball" who are not +EV gamblers. Dave's knowledge of baseball is straight out of the stone age. Last year he described DJ Lemahieu as "a tough out." Lemahieu's career OBP, even with Coors as a home park, was .318. Dave's rationale for calling LeMahieu a "tough out" was that he'd started the season 12-22 and Dave believes in streaks. On another occasion he called Grant Green, he of the career 262/295/348 slash line at the time, a "good hitter" because he'd started the season 2 for 5. His writeups consistently mention crap like "hot streaks", which have been debunked by publications like the Tango, MGL etc book.

How Winkydonk of you to say Dave is "honest" when you admittedly have no idea about his records. An "honest" person would not sell different picks on different sites to advertise whichever set of picks is performing the best, nor would be grade plays vs unavailable lines.

But on the topic of "honesty," I am aware of two different writers who criticized Dave for his fraud touting, and Dave ratted them out to their employers, complaining they were "unprofessional." He sent those under the guise of "Dave Cokin, radio host," not "Dave Cokin, tout." Fortunately neither employer really cared too much and understood once the writers explained that he sells gambling advice under false pretenses, but what a POS. On a personal note, when Philly Godfather was making jokes about my dead kid calling me "a deadbeat dad", Dave laughed along and said "Wow, that rates a follow." Apparently that nonsense doesn't fall under the heading of Dave "minding his own business."
 
Re: Dave Cokin, portrait of a fraud tout

Groove, Dave has been using that shtick for years. When he's winning he does that kind of aw shucks routine "I know what I'm talking about here", without being too in your face about it.

When he's losing, he pleads the 5th, saying I have nothing to do with the grading or marketing end of the business.

It's disingenuous at best, larcenous at worst. As you well know Dave is a long term losing bettor, not much else to be said.
Right. He's defended himself before with "I'm the softest sell there is." As if soft selling a con is any better than hard selling it. The losing touts who claim 55% winners like to pretend they have some sort of a moral high ground over those who claim 70% winners, but both claims are fraudulent, the former just sounds more believable.

The most obvious scummy thing Cokin does is that he sells at VI who's main advertiser is sportsbook.ag and grades his plays vs their lines. As many people know, they've stiffed many winners. They stiffed me in 3 different manners in 2007. Even people who've won as little as $500 have had to wait 4 months for payouts. Since their payouts are notoriously slow in the summer, it's obvious they are undercapitalized and when they get hit by a big winner, they just come up with an excuse to stiff that person. But Dave has no problem with his plays being graded vs their lines since it's "none of his business."

Many a person has reported that Dave stopped betting in Vegas casinos after he was outed as a $40 and $50 bettor. His excuse is "I don't like carrying money around, I learned that lesson the hard way." But it's fine for him to grade plays vs Vegas casino lines when they are closed for the night, where his customers not only have to carry money around, they have to jump behind the counter to print out their own ticket.
 
Re: Dave Cokin, portrait of a fraud tout

One of the easiest ways to tell someone doesn't win at this is when they don't even understand betting 101 concepts. If they can't do the simple stuff, it's very improbable they can do the hard stuff, beating widely available lines. Earlier this year during CBB season, Cokin had no clue what CBB half points on sides were worth, claiming they were around 6%. Of course this number is way off because if 6% were correct, it would always be correct to buy every half point you could. (The actual answer is closer to 4% for most numbers between 3-14 or so; Dave was mistakenly using the % for both the fave and the dog winning by X.)

He's obviously just as bad with baseball values, because I just glanced at his record and saw that in a Nats game earlier this month with a total of 8.5, he split his bet between -200 and -1.5 -110 so he could effectively bet them -1. If you can't tell which bet is better between those two, holy hell do you suck at this because that is not even close. The -200 is substantially better (and at the time, Pinny was dealing -1.5 +106 which is a much more accurate conversion.)
 
Re: Dave Cokin, portrait of a fraud tout

You can now purchase his football package for $299 the year on twitter he lowered the price today for the season.
 
Re: Dave Cokin, portrait of a fraud tout

@grovinmahovin
Or you can just do a search for groovinmahoovin.
If someone is making a spoof off of him you think he would go after them. He got crazy defensive when dink said it was a joke and freaked out on us.
 
Re: Dave Cokin, portrait of a fraud tout

@grovinmahovin
Or you can just do a search for groovinmahoovin.
Look at the spelling on that username, idiot. It's missing two o's. I am @groovinmahoovin. There's a fake @grovinmahovin, a @groovinmahovin, and who knows how many others. There's a groovinmahoovin on Covers who isn't me, a blog that isn't me, I was just reading this article a couple hours ago and here's an obvious joke comment from "Groovin Mahoovin" that wasn't me. http://www.wagerminds.com/blog/tout...ship-between-mainstream-media-and-touts-7833/ groovinmahoovin.com wasn't me either.

I suspect Fezzik is behind a lot of the imposters because some of the fake Groovins like to praise Fezzik and groovinmahoovin.com contained a picture of Fezzik and link to his tout site, but obviously I have no way of proving that.

If someone is making a spoof off of him you think he would go after them. He got crazy defensive when dink said it was a joke and freaked out on us.
You are full of shit. 1) I was not even aware you were on Twitter as you obviously use a different username there, and to my knowledge I've never interacted with you outside of EOG threads. 2) Dink and I are friendly, we never had any such conversation, and I trust Dink is sharp enough to be able to figure out the difference between "groovinmahoovin" and "grovinmahovin." https://twitter.com/search?q=from:groovinmahoovin to:dinkinc&src=typd

I've reported the fake Groovin's to Twitter but they told me it doesn't violate their policies, as I've mentioned here:

https://twitter.com/groovinmahoovin/status/735295829712490496
https://twitter.com/groovinmahoovin/status/585290391500488704

I have no idea what your issue is with me, much like all of the other internet weirdos out there (i.e. Chris Andrews claiming I threatened to rape and sodomize Johnny Detroit's wife), but I never had any conversation with Dink about the imposter accounts and don't appreciate you making up bizarre stories like "I'm a tout" and "freaked out on Dink."
 
Re: Dave Cokin, portrait of a fraud tout

I apologize have no clue how you let that go on. I blocked the fake groovin for being a tout. When I asked you if you were a tout. The groovin replied within 20 seconds that he had no problem with a handicapper keeping transparent records and charging people.
Dink said it's satire and groovin flipped out saying there is nothing funny about what he is attemptin to do which is give people winners etc.
Yes I'm on twitter @walls_Edward and on the longest win streak of my life. I just wanted to track myself publicly and not bother computer bob like I normally do but if someone else volunteered I'd like that in the future. I've spent more time blocking touts than I'd like. I see you getting duped, dinks charity getting duped.. nm no one wants to be me lol.

No offense groovinmahoovin but you should be exposing someone using your name and taking that way more serious than exposing Dave cokin.
What is your twitter handle so I can make sure to follow the real mahoovin?
 
Re: Dave Cokin, portrait of a fraud tout

You do realize that I'm not against you and appreciate what you do correct?
Please look at my twitter log and the mahoovin account. I have now blocked it and unfollowed. Take care
 
Re: Dave Cokin, portrait of a fraud tout

Dave was raised by Jim Feist since Dave arrived in Las Vegas from the East Coast in the early 1980s.
Correct. Got recognized very early Nationally under the Jim Feist Umbrella Show called PROLINE on the USA CABLE NETWORK. The program aired on SATURDAY MORNINGS during the Football Season. It was back in the days, when you would call 900 NUMBERS for $25- $50 for the plays.

The Show was hosted by the late LEE PEETE. Guests with plays on the Show were Feist, Cokin, Larry Nest, and Wayne Root.

Cokin is from Narraganset Bay, Rhode Island. He's been in Las Vegas for years as a TOUT.
 
Re: Dave Cokin, portrait of a fraud tout

Dave cokin figured out long long ago that betting sports with his own money is very very bad way to make money.

Jim feist taught him well. Don't keep records. Get on the radio and promote. Dave does the pregame show and his normal 2pm espn 1100 show with matt youman's daily. He gets plenty of time to sounds smart by saYong this bullpen is tired, this starter is red hot, or this team is crushing the ball. Anything that you could read in a stats sheet you pick up from the sportsbook daily.

Now he promotes the shit out of daily dining specials around town. Probably gets comped a couple meals a week for it. Does some stripper club promos for football for I have no idea.

Dave is just a little POS tout scammer. Puts his head in the sand in terms of records but if you want a weeks worth of his plays go to his site and pay $249 for a week.
 
Re: Dave Cokin, portrait of a fraud tout

Cokin is from Narraganset Bay, Rhode Island. He's been in Las Vegas for years as a TOUT.
This doesn't really add up to me.

Narragansett is probably one of the wealthier areas in New England. Lots of million dollar houses on the beach and very few if any poor areas.

Why leave that rich, beautiful town to become a janitor in Las Vegas?

Is this his real name? I'll have to ask around about him from some of the old timers who would know if he was a bookie
 
Re: Dave Cokin, portrait of a fraud tout

Hah
Narragansett my ass

He grew up in providence and graduated high school in 71--- at Hope high school

The worst HS in RI in one of the poorest areas of RI
 
Re: Dave Cokin, portrait of a fraud tout

Cokin loves separating himself from the misrepresentations the tout site makes on his behalf. Talks a great game then again all good sales guys do.
 
Re: Dave Cokin, portrait of a fraud tout

I apologize have no clue how you let that go on. I blocked the fake groovin for being a tout. When I asked you if you were a tout. The groovin replied within 20 seconds that he had no problem with a handicapper keeping transparent records and charging people.
Dink said it's satire and groovin flipped out saying there is nothing funny about what he is attemptin to do which is give people winners etc.
Yes I'm on twitter @walls_Edward and on the longest win streak of my life. I just wanted to track myself publicly and not bother computer bob like I normally do but if someone else volunteered I'd like that in the future. I've spent more time blocking touts than I'd like. I see you getting duped, dinks charity getting duped.. nm no one wants to be me lol.

No offense groovinmahoovin but you should be exposing someone using your name and taking that way more serious than exposing Dave cokin.
What is your twitter handle so I can make sure to follow the real mahoovin?
Like I said, I am @groovinmahoovin. You keep using "Groovin" to refer to a parody account. You previously said that "I" got defensive, while now saying it was the parody who got defensive, and that Dink had already told you it was a fake Groovin. I don't understand why you said the fake Groovin was "me" after Dink had already pointed out it was an imposter account, or why you said "I" was going tout when Dink had already told you it wasn't me, but I'll just chalk it up to a weird misunderstanding.

You are already folllowing me. We interacted a couple times and I guess you didn't have "Eddie Drnk..." in your profile before, or I hadn't recalled you being on Twitter.

I'm not sure what else I can "expose" here. If someone cannot tell the difference between "grovinmahovin" and "groovinmahoovin," I'm not sure I can help them. You said Dink already told you it was a parody account, yet you still were confident enough I was "grovinmahovin" to post abou it here. What exactly am I supposed to do about it other than complain to Twitter? I reported them to Twitter last year and Twitter doesn't care. The fake Steve Fezzik on stevefezzik.com has been around for 6 years, uses Fezzik's picture etc, and he hasn't had any luck getting that site taken down, so I'm not sure what I can do about an imposter who's impostering is limited to using my nickname in the profile field.
 
Re: Dave Cokin, portrait of a fraud tout

cokin is just another salesman. probably uses a dart board for his picks like all the others. tries to sell the low pressure personna to get more sales. anyone on here could out handicap him if they tried.
 
Re: Dave Cokin, portrait of a fraud tout

cokin is just another salesman. probably uses a dart board for his picks like all the others. tries to sell the low pressure personna to get more sales. anyone on here could out handicap him if they tried.
One of Cokin's main soft sell scams is what he calls "profit sharing" or "guaranteed picks." He even tried to sucker my friend/EOG poster PerpetualCzech into it after PC pointed out that's just another way to freeroll -- PC's been around the block as long as I have (PC is actually he's the person I saw call out RJ Bell for idiocy back in 2007.) "I only get paid when you win, that's how confident I am in my picks" is just another way to freeroll suckers. Both VegasInsider and Pregame sell individual picks as "guaranteed" and Cokin does the same thing, but when they lose, all you get is more shitty picks for free.

I talked to a customer of Cokin's who subscribed for the better part of last year and lost, and Cokin's solution was to just give him more picks for free LOL
 
Re: Dave Cokin, portrait of a fraud tout

cokin is just another salesman. probably uses a dart board for his picks like all the others. tries to sell the low pressure personna to get more sales. anyone on here could out handicap him if they tried.
Yeah, but he's got a cool hat.
 
Re: Dave Cokin, portrait of a fraud tout

One of Cokin's main soft sell scams is what he calls "profit sharing" or "guaranteed picks." He even tried to sucker my friend/EOG poster PerpetualCzech into it after PC pointed out that's just another way to freeroll -- PC's been around the block as long as I have (PC is actually he's the person I saw call out RJ Bell for idiocy back in 2007.) "I only get paid when you win, that's how confident I am in my picks" is just another way to freeroll suckers. Both VegasInsider and Pregame sell individual picks as "guaranteed" and Cokin does the same thing, but when they lose, all you get is more shitty picks for free.

I talked to a customer of Cokin's who subscribed for the better part of last year and lost, and Cokin's solution was to just give him more picks for free LOL

I talked to a customer of Cokin's who subscribed for the better part of last year and lost, and Cokin's solution was to just give him more picks for free LOL
Yep, gambling with other people's money. Nothing at risk other than the already-fixed overhead.

Great gig if you can get it.

: ^ )
 
Re: Dave Cokin, portrait of a fraud tout

Someone on here or another forum had a story of buying cokin's picks, losing, and then talking to him and having him asking for $5k for the rest of the baseball season.

I'm sure cokin got more than a handful of suckered with this angle. " hey you aren't winning becauseason these aren't my best pics"
 
Re: Dave Cokin, portrait of a fraud tout

wonder when he will start giving out both sides like so many of them do when they are desperate
 
Re: Dave Cokin, portrait of a fraud tout

wonder when he will start giving out both sides like so many of them do when they are desperate
My guess is that people like him would never do something like that because it allows them to keep the moral high ground. From his writeups about the games, it's obvious he spends time on his "handicapping" and isn't just throwing out random picks like some scammers, but if spending some time thinking about the games was the key to riches, everybody would do it. The frequent excuse used by the touts referenced in the Deadspin article was "There are lots of scammers out there who claim 70% winners and do things like give out opposite sides of the game, yet you criticize an honest guy like me?" I have no idea who is objecting, but I've been told that several people have criticized me for focusing on "honest hard-working guys like Cokin" instead of "the real scammers." I can't help people who are dumb enough to fall for the boiler room guys claiming 70% winners, the Steve Stevens's of the world etc.
 
Re: Dave Cokin, portrait of a fraud tout

Every tout separates themselves from every other tout claiming they are the one that "does it the right way". It's the new scam.

Easier to believe the girls you bring home on the 1st night that claim "I'm really not like this".
 
Re: Dave Cokin, portrait of a fraud tout

This is such a classic Winkydonk post. "I have absolutely no knowledge of the topic at hand, but I'm going to interject with my uninformed opinion anyway."

There are countless people who "love baseball" who are not +EV gamblers. Dave's knowledge of baseball is straight out of the stone age. Last year he described DJ Lemahieu as "a tough out." Lemahieu's career OBP, even with Coors as a home park, was .318. Dave's rationale for calling LeMahieu a "tough out" was that he'd started the season 12-22 and Dave believes in streaks. On another occasion he called Grant Green, he of the career 262/295/348 slash line at the time, a "good hitter" because he'd started the season 2 for 5. His writeups consistently mention crap like "hot streaks", which have been debunked by publications like the Tango, MGL etc book.

How Winkydonk of you to say Dave is "honest" when you admittedly have no idea about his records. An "honest" person would not sell different picks on different sites to advertise whichever set of picks is performing the best, nor would be grade plays vs unavailable lines.

But on the topic of "honesty," I am aware of two different writers who criticized Dave for his fraud touting, and Dave ratted them out to their employers, complaining they were "unprofessional." He sent those under the guise of "Dave Cokin, radio host," not "Dave Cokin, tout." Fortunately neither employer really cared too much and understood once the writers explained that he sells gambling advice under false pretenses, but what a POS. On a personal note, when Philly Godfather was making jokes about my dead kid calling me "a deadbeat dad", Dave laughed along and said "Wow, that rates a follow." Apparently that nonsense doesn't fall under the heading of Dave "minding his own business."
I don't know when that was, but LeMahieu's career OBP is now .339 (.358 last year, .398 this year).
 
Re: Dave Cokin, portrait of a fraud tout

Yep, gambling with other people's money. Nothing at risk other than the already-fixed overhead.

Great gig if you can get it.

: ^ )

Great gig if you can get it.

: ^ )
Great gig if you can sleep at night.

I'd be forced to shower every hour.
 
Re: Dave Cokin, portrait of a fraud tout

Look at the spelling on that username, idiot. It's missing two o's. I am @groovinmahoovin. There's a fake @grovinmahovin, a @groovinmahovin, and who knows how many others. There's a groovinmahoovin on Covers who isn't me, a blog that isn't me, I was just reading this article a couple hours ago and here's an obvious joke comment from "Groovin Mahoovin" that wasn't me. http://www.wagerminds.com/blog/tout...ship-between-mainstream-media-and-touts-7833/ groovinmahoovin.com wasn't me either.

I suspect Fezzik is behind a lot of the imposters because some of the fake Groovins like to praise Fezzik and groovinmahoovin.com contained a picture of Fezzik and link to his tout site, but obviously I have no way of proving that.



You are full of shit. 1) I was not even aware you were on Twitter as you obviously use a different username there, and to my knowledge I've never interacted with you outside of EOG threads. 2) Dink and I are friendly, we never had any such conversation, and I trust Dink is sharp enough to be able to figure out the difference between "groovinmahoovin" and "grovinmahovin." https://twitter.com/search?q=from:groovinmahoovin to:dinkinc&src=typd

I've reported the fake Groovin's to Twitter but they told me it doesn't violate their policies, as I've mentioned here:

https://twitter.com/groovinmahoovin/status/735295829712490496
https://twitter.com/groovinmahoovin/status/585290391500488704

I have no idea what your issue is with me, much like all of the other internet weirdos out there (i.e. Chris Andrews claiming I threatened to rape and sodomize Johnny Detroit's wife), but I never had any conversation with Dink about the imposter accounts and don't appreciate you making up bizarre stories like "I'm a tout" and "freaked out on Dink."
Yeah.
 
Re: Dave Cokin, portrait of a fraud tout

I don't know when that was, but LeMahieu's career OBP is now .339 (.358 last year, .398 this year).
This was last April. He said "Three tough outs still remaining here for Cubs. Tulo and Lemahieu aren't easy." When people LOL'ed at him for describing Lemahieu as a "tough out," he clairified "Any comment on Lemahieu was referring to right now. He's been hot. Won't stay that way but he's still better than Didi." Anyone who is using a 12-22 streak to declare a hitter "hot" is highly unlikely to win at betting baseball.
 
