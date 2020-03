IWishIWasAPro said: I dont know why any average worker would teach their kids to mess around with 401K's and the market ever. Its only been 12 years since the last disaster. Click to expand...

Thta's why investors have the opportunity to choose the risk factors as it is not encouraged to touch your retirement until you reach 59.5 unless you are in dire need. You then pay penalties through the nose in principle and then again anyway at subsuquent tax time.